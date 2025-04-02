Benjamin Hohl Sells 3,250 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $69,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,590. This represents a 12.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $22,500.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $66,332.50.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $22,520.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $70,167.50.

On Friday, January 3rd, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $25,040.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %

ELVN opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $925.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Enliven Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

