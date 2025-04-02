Best Social Media Stocks To Watch Now – March 30th

Shopify, Vertiv, and Mondelez International are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares issued by companies that primarily operate online platforms for social interaction, content sharing, and digital communication. Investors watch these stocks closely as their values often move with user engagement metrics, advertising revenue trends, and overall market sentiment towards digital connectivity and online communities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $6.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.51. 13,198,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,764,471. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.78. Shopify has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.32. The stock had a trading volume of 13,141,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,746,925. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.74 and its 200 day moving average is $111.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,564,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,922,538. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.25 and a 200 day moving average of $64.81. The firm has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Read More