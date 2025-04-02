Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Short Interest Up 19.3% in March

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,015,400 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 851,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 923.1 days.
Big Yellow Group Stock Performance
BYLOF opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. Big Yellow Group has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48.
About Big Yellow Group
