BioPharma Credit PLC (BOPCF) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on May 7th

BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a 53.2% increase from BioPharma Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

BioPharma Credit Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BOPCF opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. BioPharma Credit has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $0.98.

About BioPharma Credit

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. BioPharma Credit PLC was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

