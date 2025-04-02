BioPharma Credit PLC (BOPCF) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on May 7th

BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a 53.2% increase from BioPharma Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
OTCMKTS:BOPCF opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. BioPharma Credit has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $0.98.
