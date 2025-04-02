BioRem (CVE:BRM) Shares Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.24. 26,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 44,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark raised BioRem to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get BioRem alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BioRem

BioRem Trading Up 7.0 %

About BioRem

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of C$40.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.74.

(Get Free Report)

BioRem Inc, a clean technology engineering company, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells air pollution control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs, and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high levels of H2S or other water-soluble VOCs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioRem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.