Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bioventix (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported GBX 72.27 ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Bioventix had a net margin of 59.51% and a return on equity of 69.09%.
Bioventix Stock Performance
Shares of LON:BVXP opened at GBX 2,440 ($31.54) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £127.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,879.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,347.62. Bioventix has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,355 ($30.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,800 ($62.06).
About Bioventix
