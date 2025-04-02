BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Updates FY26 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY26 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $504-534 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.45 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.080-0.100 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.91.

BB stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 155,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $573,399.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,831.36. This trade represents a 28.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jay P. Chai sold 24,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $102,340.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,221 shares of company stock worth $925,655. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

