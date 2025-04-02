Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:D opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

