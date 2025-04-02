Blair William & Co. IL Sells 228 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Denver PWM LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 28.5% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $91.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.20 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.55.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Baidu from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

