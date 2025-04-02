Blair William & Co. IL Sells 228 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Denver PWM LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 28.5% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter worth $201,000.
Baidu Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of BIDU stock opened at $91.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.20 and a 1 year high of $116.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
