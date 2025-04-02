Blair William & Co. IL Sells 415 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYR. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IYR opened at $95.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.82 and a 200 day moving average of $97.24. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.08. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $104.04.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

