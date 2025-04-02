Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 1.46% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KJUL. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 603,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS:KJUL opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.38. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

