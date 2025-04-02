Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $118.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $130.39. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 163.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Goosehead Insurance Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $5.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. Goosehead Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.10.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $60,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,897,761.88. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $24,876,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 339,008 shares in the company, valued at $41,138,620.80. This trade represents a 37.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,812 shares of company stock valued at $37,392,258 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

