Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Issues Earnings Results

Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (18) (($0.23)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Blue Star Capital Price Performance

Shares of LON:BLU opened at GBX 7 ($0.09) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.53. The company has a market cap of £356.30 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. Blue Star Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 14.50 ($0.19).

About Blue Star Capital

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.

