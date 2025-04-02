Boston Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 2,135 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 11.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $899,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $16,993,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $711,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.87, for a total transaction of $2,637,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 185,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,450,544.18. This represents a 9.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $5,223,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,498,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,601,684.56. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,270,894 shares of company stock worth $317,578,168 in the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $121.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $166.74.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.36.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

