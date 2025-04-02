Boston Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $222.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.81 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $220.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.9188 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.