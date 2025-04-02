Boston Family Office LLC Sells 1,201 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 635,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,686,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,084,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $800,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $330.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $352.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.33. The stock has a market cap of $157.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $307.05 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total transaction of $3,800,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,173,226.38. This trade represents a 18.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,742.50. The trade was a 27.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

