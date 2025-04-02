Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Holdings Increased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 262.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $101.20 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $66.80 and a one year high of $107.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $149.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 67,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $7,086,124.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,764,033.92. The trade was a 22.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $1,762,463.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,103.60. This trade represents a 75.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,319,269. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

