Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 167,397 Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 167,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,883,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Upbound Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Upbound Group by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 374.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Upbound Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Upbound Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.01 per share, with a total value of $33,245.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,883.80. This trade represents a 1.34 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Fahmi Karam acquired 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $296,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 164,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,831.04. This trade represents a 7.51 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of UPBD stock opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.01. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $38.72.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 35.47%. On average, analysts predict that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Upbound Group Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

