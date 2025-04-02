Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Penske Automotive Group worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,420,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $22,049,000. BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $825,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $146.32 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.56 and a 12-month high of $180.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.83 and a 200 day moving average of $159.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAG

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $237,683.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 8,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.03, for a total transaction of $1,513,320.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,508.51. This represents a 23.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.