Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 223.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,152 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $122,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,712.45. This trade represents a 55.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $1,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,561.60. This represents a 51.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,798. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Macquarie lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.97.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.6 %

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $121.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.96. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $116.13 and a 1-year high of $168.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

