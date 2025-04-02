Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Pathward Financial worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CASH. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH opened at $73.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.27 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 2.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CASH. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Pathward Financial from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

