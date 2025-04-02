Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 187,103 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 187,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,948,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of BorgWarner as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 48,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $249,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 242,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,284,667.99. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BWA opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.38. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

