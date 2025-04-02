Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 3,507 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Rush Enterprises worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,127,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after buying an additional 121,577 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.86. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. On average, analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.30%.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $634,837.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,117 shares in the company, valued at $175,892.31. This represents a 78.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,918.92. This trade represents a 20.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

