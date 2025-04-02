Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Greenbrier Companies worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

GBX opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.40 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.64. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.56. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $875.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,951.94. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

