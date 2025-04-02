Brembo (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Shares Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55. 136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

Brembo Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81.

Brembo Company Profile

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, and industrial vehicles and machinery. It operates through Discs Systems Motorbikes; and Aftermarket Performance Group segments. The company offers various products for car and commercial vehicle applications, including brake discs, brake calipers, side-wheel modules, and braking systems, as well as integrated engineering services for light commercial and heavy industrial vehicles, motorbikes, and racing competitions.

