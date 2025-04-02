Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Perritt Capital Management Inc

Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 17,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $5,962,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $1,668,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.52.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -56.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

