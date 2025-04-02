Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,208 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

