Brokerages Set Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) PT at $18.41

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.41.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCRN shares. William Blair downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.61 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CCRN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $487.93 million, a P/E ratio of -297.34, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Free Report

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.