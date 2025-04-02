Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 656 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 131.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 328.9% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 703.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 89.3% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $65.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

