Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Desjardins cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.0 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $59.34 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $64.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

