Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $157,000 Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 82,557.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in ChampionX by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1,051.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in ChampionX by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

CHX opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.03%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

