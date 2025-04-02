Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $70,000 Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,405,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,511,000 after acquiring an additional 92,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,880,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,458,000 after buying an additional 350,002 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,552,000 after buying an additional 1,846,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,484,000 after purchasing an additional 209,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,825,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,837,000 after acquiring an additional 393,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $62,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,492. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,800. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $82.61 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $79.60 and a one year high of $163.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.