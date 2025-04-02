Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Invests $87,000 in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 110,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 14,922 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $87,269,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,781.90. The trade was a 6.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,149.04. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus upgraded AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.9 %

AGNC opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 14.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.45%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

