Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 1,396 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 326.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 442.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $49.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.95.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,730.54. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

