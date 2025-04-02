Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases Shares of 263 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $311.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.81. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $266.99 and a 1-year high of $358.64.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3397 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

