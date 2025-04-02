BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 4th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, April 18th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a 2.4% increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOO opened at C$51.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. BRP has a 52 week low of C$47.16 and a 52 week high of C$102.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get BRP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BRP from C$80.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$96.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$78.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on BRP from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.23.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.