Bryce Point Capital LLC Buys Shares of 15,237 Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 137.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 73,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,928,000 after purchasing an additional 156,757 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 119,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 24,781 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,372,000 after buying an additional 69,756 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SKY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $451,750.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,020.31. The trade was a 9.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $408,564.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,290.22. This represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 2.4 %

Skyline Champion stock opened at $92.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.03. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $64.82 and a twelve month high of $116.49.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

