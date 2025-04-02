Bryce Point Capital LLC Makes New Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,194 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot Trading Up 1.9 %
HubSpot stock opened at $582.30 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $881.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,470.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $699.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $661.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on HubSpot from $880.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.58.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot
Insider Activity at HubSpot
In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,055.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,053,310.40. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $6,885,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,048,310. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,853 shares of company stock valued at $15,453,396 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot Profile
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HubSpot
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- SPY, QQQ: The S&P 500 Bounce: Relief Rally or Head Fake?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.