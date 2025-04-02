Bryce Point Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $292,702.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,239 shares in the company, valued at $6,405,501.51. This trade represents a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,656 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $809,436.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,309.91. This represents a 32.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 746,198 shares of company stock valued at $92,503,343 in the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $101.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.61. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $152.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.74.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. On average, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

