Bryce Point Capital LLC Takes Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.18.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $590.78 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $573.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.28. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,571.75. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total value of $578,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,504,253.28. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

