BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Stock Price Down 10% – Here’s What Happened

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) shares were down 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). Approximately 134,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 760,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

BSF Enterprise Stock Down 16.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Get BSF Enterprise alerts:

BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported GBX (1.62) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter. BSF Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 47.59% and a negative net margin of 2,542.63%.

BSF Enterprise Company Profile

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BSF Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSF Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.