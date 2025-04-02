BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Shares Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 18,829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 23,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of BT Group to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

BT Group Stock Up 4.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BT Group stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. 38.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The company builds, owns, and operates fixed and mobile networks; and designs, builds, markets, sells, and supports network access, connectivity, and related solutions.

