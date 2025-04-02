Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Declares Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

CCD traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.51. 108,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,696. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.