Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Declares Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
CCD traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.51. 108,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,696. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
