Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CSQ traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $16.42. 145,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,411. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.64.

Get Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund news, CFO Thomas E. Herman bought 11,683 shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $212,981.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,981.09. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.