California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,688 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Hess worth $59,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HES. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Hess by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE HES opened at $161.32 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $123.79 and a 12 month high of $163.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.46.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Hess to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $27,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,679 shares in the company, valued at $379,879,364.70. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

