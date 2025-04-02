California Public Employees Retirement System Has $46.04 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of LPL Financial worth $46,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $389.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $310.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.17.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.07, for a total transaction of $1,652,001.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,954,837.66. This represents a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $402,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,838.75. The trade was a 21.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,465 shares of company stock worth $12,562,070 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA opened at $334.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.29. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.19 and a 12 month high of $384.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

