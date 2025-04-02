California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 56,835 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of DexCom worth $47,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in DexCom by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra Research upgraded DexCom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Baird R W upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $990,668.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 313,497 shares in the company, valued at $22,063,918.86. The trade was a 4.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $2,899,230.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,727,505.67. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,178 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Trading Down 1.4 %

DXCM stock opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $141.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.11.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

