California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.46% of Casey’s General Stores worth $67,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.00.

Insider Activity

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.54 per share, with a total value of $99,978.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. The trade was a 8.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 1.5 %

CASY stock opened at $440.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.45 and a 52 week high of $445.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Stories

