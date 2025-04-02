California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,804 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.45% of J. M. Smucker worth $52,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 324,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,361,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after buying an additional 192,748 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $1,273,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 336.3% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 271,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,875,000 after acquiring an additional 16,963 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,974.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,493.68. This represents a 27.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $594,902.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,390.44. This represents a 36.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $118.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.84 and a 200-day moving average of $112.15. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $98.77 and a 52-week high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -179.25%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

