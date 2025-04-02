California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 782,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,246 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.41% of Incyte worth $54,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.10. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.60, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Incyte from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Incyte from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In other news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $41,924.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,101.52. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $1,340,735.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,150.23. The trade was a 37.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,827 shares of company stock worth $3,322,618 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

